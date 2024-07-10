News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MCD, AL, DOCU

July 10, 2024 — 03:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total volume of 25,548 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.3% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike put option expiring July 12, 2024, with 2,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,800 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Air Lease Corp (Symbol: AL) options are showing a volume of 4,775 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 477,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.6% of AL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 738,855 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 3,801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,100 underlying shares of AL. Below is a chart showing AL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) saw options trading volume of 15,652 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 61.2% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $54 strike call option expiring July 12, 2024, with 10,454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MCD options, AL options, or DOCU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
