Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MCD, AL, DOCU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total volume of 25,548 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.3% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike put option expiring July 12, 2024 , with 2,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,800 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

Air Lease Corp (Symbol: AL) options are showing a volume of 4,775 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 477,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.6% of AL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 738,855 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 3,801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,100 underlying shares of AL. Below is a chart showing AL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) saw options trading volume of 15,652 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 61.2% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $54 strike call option expiring July 12, 2024, with 10,454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:

