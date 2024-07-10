Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MCD, AL, DOCU

Air Lease Corp (Symbol: AL) options are showing a volume of 4,775 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 477,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.6% of AL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 738,855 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 3,801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,100 underlying shares of AL. Below is a chart showing AL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) saw options trading volume of 15,652 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 61.2% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $54 strike call option expiring July 12, 2024, with 10,454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MCD options, AL options, or DOCU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
