Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LYFT, NLY, BHVN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT), where a total volume of 97,631 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.4% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 16,933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY) saw options trading volume of 25,671 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of NLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21.50 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 17,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of NLY. Below is a chart showing NLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Biohaven Ltd (Symbol: BHVN) options are showing a volume of 8,190 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 819,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of BHVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,000 underlying shares of BHVN. Below is a chart showing BHVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LYFT options, NLY options, or BHVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

