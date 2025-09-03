Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LYFT, NLY, BHVN

Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY) saw options trading volume of 25,671 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of NLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21.50 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 17,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of NLY. Below is a chart showing NLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Biohaven Ltd (Symbol: BHVN) options are showing a volume of 8,190 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 819,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of BHVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,000 underlying shares of BHVN. Below is a chart showing BHVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LYFT options, NLY options, or BHVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Cheapest Stocks Right Now
Funds Holding TWTR
UFCS Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.