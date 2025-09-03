Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LYFT, NLY, BHVN

September 03, 2025 — 03:59 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT), where a total volume of 97,631 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.4% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 16,933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY) saw options trading volume of 25,671 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of NLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21.50 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 17,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of NLY. Below is a chart showing NLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Biohaven Ltd (Symbol: BHVN) options are showing a volume of 8,190 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 819,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of BHVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,000 underlying shares of BHVN. Below is a chart showing BHVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LYFT options, NLY options, or BHVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

