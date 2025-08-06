Markets
LNTH

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LNTH, YETI, NVAX

August 06, 2025 — 03:40 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lantheus Holdings Inc (Symbol: LNTH), where a total volume of 7,341 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 734,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.7% of LNTH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,900 underlying shares of LNTH. Below is a chart showing LNTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Yeti Holdings Inc (Symbol: YETI) options are showing a volume of 16,721 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.2% of YETI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 10,731 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of YETI. Below is a chart showing YETI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) options are showing a volume of 33,822 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.2% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 4,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 443,500 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LNTH options, YETI options, or NVAX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

