LLY

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LLY, NN, APP

August 07, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), where a total volume of 42,047 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 119.7% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $850 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,600 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $850 strike highlighted in orange:

NextNav Inc (Symbol: NN) saw options trading volume of 7,115 contracts, representing approximately 711,500 underlying shares or approximately 112.1% of NN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 634,565 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 317,500 underlying shares of NN. Below is a chart showing NN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) options are showing a volume of 31,002 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.2% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 3,739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 373,900 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

