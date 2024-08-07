Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LLY, NN, APP

NextNav Inc (Symbol: NN) saw options trading volume of 7,115 contracts, representing approximately 711,500 underlying shares or approximately 112.1% of NN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 634,565 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 317,500 underlying shares of NN. Below is a chart showing NN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) options are showing a volume of 31,002 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.2% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 3,739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 373,900 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LLY options, NN options, or APP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ILG Historical Stock Prices
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BOWN
UTH Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.