Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LLY, ANET, MAR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), where a total volume of 14,992 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.7% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1060 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024 , with 659 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,900 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1060 strike highlighted in orange:

Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) options are showing a volume of 7,676 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 767,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,700 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) saw options trading volume of 7,061 contracts, representing approximately 706,100 underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $252.50 strike put option expiring October 11, 2024, with 1,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,600 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $252.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LLY options, ANET options, or MAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

