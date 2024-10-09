Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LLY, ANET, MAR

Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) options are showing a volume of 7,676 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 767,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,700 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:
And Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) saw options trading volume of 7,061 contracts, representing approximately 706,100 underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $252.50 strike put option expiring October 11, 2024, with 1,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,600 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $252.50 strike highlighted in orange:
