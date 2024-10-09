News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LLY, ANET, MAR

October 09, 2024 — 03:24 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), where a total volume of 14,992 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.7% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1060 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 659 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,900 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1060 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) options are showing a volume of 7,676 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 767,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,700 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) saw options trading volume of 7,061 contracts, representing approximately 706,100 underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $252.50 strike put option expiring October 11, 2024, with 1,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,600 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $252.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

