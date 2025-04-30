Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LKQ, ALB, QCOM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in LKQ Corp (Symbol: LKQ), where a total of 14,158 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.4% of LKQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 6,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,200 underlying shares of LKQ. Below is a chart showing LKQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 20,636 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,300 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 52,413 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 50.1% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring May 02, 2025, with 2,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,100 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

