Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LKQ, ALB, QCOM

Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 20,636 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,300 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 52,413 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 50.1% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring May 02, 2025, with 2,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,100 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LKQ options, ALB options, or QCOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Air Services Other Dividend Stocks
Funds Holding KDP
Funds Holding SBEU
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.