Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LEN, HD, UNH

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 31,870 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 91.3% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring November 28, 2025, with 2,096 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,600 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:
And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 77,198 contracts, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares or approximately 83.8% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,777 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 377,700 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LEN options, HD options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: CLRC market cap history
TT shares outstanding history
RWM Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.