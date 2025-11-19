Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LEN, HD, UNH

November 19, 2025 — 01:23 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN), where a total of 40,341 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 97% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring November 28, 2025, with 19,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 31,870 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 91.3% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring November 28, 2025, with 2,096 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,600 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 77,198 contracts, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares or approximately 83.8% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,777 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 377,700 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

