Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LEN, DLTR, MARA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN), where a total volume of 8,384 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 838,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.7% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024 , with 1,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,900 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) saw options trading volume of 10,111 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 1,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,300 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 149,996 contracts, representing approximately 15.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 19,635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

