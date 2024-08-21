Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LEN, DLTR, MARA

Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) saw options trading volume of 10,111 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 1,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,300 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 149,996 contracts, representing approximately 15.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 19,635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LEN options, DLTR options, or MARA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
