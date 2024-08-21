News & Insights

Markets
LEN

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LEN, DLTR, MARA

August 21, 2024 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN), where a total volume of 8,384 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 838,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.7% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 1,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,900 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) saw options trading volume of 10,111 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 1,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,300 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 149,996 contracts, representing approximately 15.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 19,635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LEN options, DLTR options, or MARA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Metals Stocks You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did
 RGCO Videos
 GURE Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LEN
DLTR
MARA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.