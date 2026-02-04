Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LAD, LEU, WMS

Centrus Energy Corp (Symbol: LEU) options are showing a volume of 7,013 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 701,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of LEU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,100 underlying shares of LEU. Below is a chart showing LEU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:
And Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (Symbol: WMS) options are showing a volume of 3,470 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 347,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of WMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 677,220 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,800 underlying shares of WMS. Below is a chart showing WMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LAD options, LEU options, or WMS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: LLNW Historical Stock Prices
Institutional Holders of JYN
NYMX market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.