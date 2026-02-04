Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LAD, LEU, WMS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD), where a total of 1,216 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 121,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.9% of LAD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 229,875 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,200 underlying shares of LAD. Below is a chart showing LAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Centrus Energy Corp (Symbol: LEU) options are showing a volume of 7,013 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 701,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of LEU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,100 underlying shares of LEU. Below is a chart showing LEU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (Symbol: WMS) options are showing a volume of 3,470 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 347,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of WMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 677,220 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,800 underlying shares of WMS. Below is a chart showing WMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

