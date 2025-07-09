Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: KSS, LUV, RXST

Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) options are showing a volume of 60,077 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.7% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35.50 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 13,842 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And RxSight Inc (Symbol: RXST) options are showing a volume of 3,767 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 376,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of RXST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 712,680 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,000 underlying shares of RXST. Below is a chart showing RXST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
