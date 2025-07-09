Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: KSS, LUV, RXST

July 09, 2025 — 03:24 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), where a total of 44,987 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.8% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 13,792 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) options are showing a volume of 60,077 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.7% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35.50 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 13,842 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And RxSight Inc (Symbol: RXST) options are showing a volume of 3,767 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 376,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of RXST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 712,680 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,000 underlying shares of RXST. Below is a chart showing RXST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KSS options, LUV options, or RXST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
