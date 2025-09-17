Markets
KSS

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: KSS, GOOGL, JOE

September 17, 2025 — 03:17 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), where a total volume of 55,967 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.7% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,800 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 250,934 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 25.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.8% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 16,757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

And St. Joe Co. (Symbol: JOE) saw options trading volume of 1,417 contracts, representing approximately 141,700 underlying shares or approximately 64.1% of JOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 221,090 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,000 underlying shares of JOE. Below is a chart showing JOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

