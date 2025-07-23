Markets
KMI

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: KMI, EXE, DOV

July 23, 2025 — 01:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI), where a total volume of 91,628 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.6% of KMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 25,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of KMI. Below is a chart showing KMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE) options are showing a volume of 21,152 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.1% of EXE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 527,300 underlying shares of EXE. Below is a chart showing EXE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV) saw options trading volume of 5,661 contracts, representing approximately 566,100 underlying shares or approximately 56.1% of DOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,779 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,900 underlying shares of DOV. Below is a chart showing DOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for KMI options, EXE options, or DOV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 SEC Filing Alerts Service
 NGVC YTD Return
 Funds Holding JPAN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
SEC Filing Alerts Service-> NGVC YTD Return-> Funds Holding JPAN-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KMI
EXE
DOV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.