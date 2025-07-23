Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: KMI, EXE, DOV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI), where a total volume of 91,628 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.6% of KMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 25,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of KMI. Below is a chart showing KMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE) options are showing a volume of 21,152 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.1% of EXE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 527,300 underlying shares of EXE. Below is a chart showing EXE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV) saw options trading volume of 5,661 contracts, representing approximately 566,100 underlying shares or approximately 56.1% of DOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,779 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,900 underlying shares of DOV. Below is a chart showing DOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KMI options, EXE options, or DOV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

