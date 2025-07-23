Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: KMI, EXE, DOV

Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE) options are showing a volume of 21,152 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.1% of EXE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 527,300 underlying shares of EXE. Below is a chart showing EXE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV) saw options trading volume of 5,661 contracts, representing approximately 566,100 underlying shares or approximately 56.1% of DOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,779 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,900 underlying shares of DOV. Below is a chart showing DOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for KMI options, EXE options, or DOV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: SEC Filing Alerts Service
NGVC YTD Return
Funds Holding JPAN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.