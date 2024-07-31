Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: KHC, MRNA, MTCH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC), where a total volume of 32,353 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.5% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024 , with 12,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 11,931 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $107 strike put option expiring August 02, 2024, with 1,498 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,800 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:

And Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) saw options trading volume of 26,258 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring August 30, 2024, with 2,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,600 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KHC options, MRNA options, or MTCH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.