Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: KHC, MRNA, MTCH

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 11,931 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $107 strike put option expiring August 02, 2024, with 1,498 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,800 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:
And Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) saw options trading volume of 26,258 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring August 30, 2024, with 2,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,600 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:
