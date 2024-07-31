News & Insights

Markets
KHC

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: KHC, MRNA, MTCH

July 31, 2024 — 02:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC), where a total volume of 32,353 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.5% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 12,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 11,931 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $107 strike put option expiring August 02, 2024, with 1,498 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,800 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) saw options trading volume of 26,258 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring August 30, 2024, with 2,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,600 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for KHC options, MRNA options, or MTCH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Oversold Canadian Stocks
 Institutional Holders of CSFL
 BLTE Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KHC
MRNA
MTCH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.