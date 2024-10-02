Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: JOBY, CRM, TWLO

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 61,854 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 105.8% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 5,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 518,100 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
And Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 14,335 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 79.5% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $68 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 2,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,400 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:
