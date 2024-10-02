Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: JOBY, CRM, TWLO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Joby Aviation Inc (Symbol: JOBY), where a total volume of 95,979 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 178.8% of JOBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5.50 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024 , with 14,525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of JOBY. Below is a chart showing JOBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 61,854 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 105.8% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 5,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 518,100 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 14,335 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 79.5% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $68 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 2,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,400 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:

