Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: INTU, GWW, LLY

July 31, 2024 — 02:21 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU), where a total volume of 6,052 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 605,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.5% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $730 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,600 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $730 strike highlighted in orange:

W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) saw options trading volume of 1,177 contracts, representing approximately 117,700 underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 244,160 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $920 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,400 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $920 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 15,412 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,700 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
