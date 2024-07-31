Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: INTU, GWW, LLY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU), where a total volume of 6,052 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 605,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.5% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $730 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 2,566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,600 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $730 strike highlighted in orange:

W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) saw options trading volume of 1,177 contracts, representing approximately 117,700 underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 244,160 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $920 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,400 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $920 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 15,412 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,700 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for INTU options, GWW options, or LLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

