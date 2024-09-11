Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: IBM, UDMY, BA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total of 28,631 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 102.3% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 9,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 926,100 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Udemy Inc (Symbol: UDMY) saw options trading volume of 9,041 contracts, representing approximately 904,100 underlying shares or approximately 100.8% of UDMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 897,070 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 4,863 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 486,300 underlying shares of UDMY. Below is a chart showing UDMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 59,959 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.1% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,709 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,900 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

