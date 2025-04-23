Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: IBM, GEV, PLTR

April 23, 2025 — 01:32 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total of 35,235 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.3% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring April 25, 2025, with 3,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,400 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) saw options trading volume of 25,402 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 61% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 4,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 405,500 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 657,342 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 65.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 109.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 42,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IBM options, GEV options, or PLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
