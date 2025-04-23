Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: IBM, GEV, PLTR

GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) saw options trading volume of 25,402 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 61% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 4,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 405,500 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 657,342 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 65.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 109.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 42,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IBM options, GEV options, or PLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
