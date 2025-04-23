Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: IBM, GEV, PLTR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total of 35,235 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.3% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring April 25, 2025 , with 3,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,400 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) saw options trading volume of 25,402 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 61% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 4,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 405,500 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 657,342 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 65.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 109.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 42,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IBM options, GEV options, or PLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.