IBM

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: IBM, CNC, CHTR

September 04, 2024 — 01:33 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total volume of 13,491 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.4% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring September 06, 2024, with 5,466 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 546,600 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) saw options trading volume of 13,097 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of CNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 7,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 780,000 underlying shares of CNC. Below is a chart showing CNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) saw options trading volume of 3,869 contracts, representing approximately 386,900 underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 870,785 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $355 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,900 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $355 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IBM options, CNC options, or CHTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

