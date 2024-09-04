Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: IBM, CNC, CHTR

Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) saw options trading volume of 13,097 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of CNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 7,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 780,000 underlying shares of CNC. Below is a chart showing CNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) saw options trading volume of 3,869 contracts, representing approximately 386,900 underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 870,785 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $355 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,900 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $355 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IBM options, CNC options, or CHTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
