HUM

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HUM, MSFT, CRWD

September 04, 2024 — 01:32 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), where a total of 6,234 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 623,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.3% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 786,135 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring September 06, 2024, with 1,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,300 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 117,756 contracts, representing approximately 11.8 million underlying shares or approximately 63.4% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 6,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 639,900 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 36,404 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.5% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $277.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,700 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $277.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HUM options, MSFT options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

