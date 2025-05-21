Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HUM, CVX, DASH

May 21, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), where a total of 8,689 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 868,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.2% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 38,521 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,854 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 485,400 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 19,281 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,700 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

