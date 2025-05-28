Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HPQ, MRVL, FIVN

May 28, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ), where a total of 34,252 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.2% of HPQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 6,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 640,000 underlying shares of HPQ. Below is a chart showing HPQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 81,671 contracts, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 556,500 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN) options are showing a volume of 9,237 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 923,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of FIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 340,100 underlying shares of FIVN. Below is a chart showing FIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HPQ options, MRVL options, or FIVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

