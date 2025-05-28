Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HPQ, MRVL, FIVN

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 81,671 contracts, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 556,500 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN) options are showing a volume of 9,237 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 923,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of FIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 340,100 underlying shares of FIVN. Below is a chart showing FIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
