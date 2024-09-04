Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HPE, PEP, MU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE), where a total of 49,540 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.8% of HPE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024 , with 4,681 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 468,100 underlying shares of HPE. Below is a chart showing HPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) saw options trading volume of 21,574 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 3,954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 395,400 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 96,268 contracts, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $116 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 3,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 358,800 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $116 strike highlighted in orange:

