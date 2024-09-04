News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HPE, PEP, MU

September 04, 2024 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE), where a total of 49,540 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.8% of HPE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 4,681 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 468,100 underlying shares of HPE. Below is a chart showing HPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) saw options trading volume of 21,574 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 3,954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 395,400 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 96,268 contracts, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $116 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 3,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 358,800 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $116 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HPE options, PEP options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
