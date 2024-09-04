Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HPE, PEP, MU

PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) saw options trading volume of 21,574 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 3,954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 395,400 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 96,268 contracts, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $116 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 3,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 358,800 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $116 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HPE options, PEP options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
