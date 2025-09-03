Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HLF, SPHR, CRWD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Herbalife Ltd (Symbol: HLF), where a total volume of 25,225 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 128.8% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027 , with 20,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Sphere Entertainment Co (Symbol: SPHR) saw options trading volume of 9,393 contracts, representing approximately 939,300 underlying shares or approximately 105.5% of SPHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 890,070 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,646 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 364,600 underlying shares of SPHR. Below is a chart showing SPHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 35,120 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 98.8% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $355 strike put option expiring October 10, 2025, with 2,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,600 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $355 strike highlighted in orange:

