Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HLF, SPHR, CRWD

Sphere Entertainment Co (Symbol: SPHR) saw options trading volume of 9,393 contracts, representing approximately 939,300 underlying shares or approximately 105.5% of SPHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 890,070 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,646 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 364,600 underlying shares of SPHR. Below is a chart showing SPHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 35,120 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 98.8% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $355 strike put option expiring October 10, 2025, with 2,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,600 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $355 strike highlighted in orange:
