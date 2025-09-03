Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HIMS, UNH, SMMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS), where a total volume of 180,627 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 18.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.9% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 9,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 976,100 underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 118,179 contracts, representing approximately 11.8 million underlying shares or approximately 63.7% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 6,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 650,100 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

And Summit Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SMMT) saw options trading volume of 19,339 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 61.1% of SMMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 9,297 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 929,700 underlying shares of SMMT. Below is a chart showing SMMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HIMS options, UNH options, or SMMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.