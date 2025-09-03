Markets
HIMS

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HIMS, UNH, SMMT

September 03, 2025 — 03:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS), where a total volume of 180,627 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 18.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.9% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 9,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 976,100 underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 118,179 contracts, representing approximately 11.8 million underlying shares or approximately 63.7% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 6,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 650,100 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Summit Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SMMT) saw options trading volume of 19,339 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 61.1% of SMMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 9,297 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 929,700 underlying shares of SMMT. Below is a chart showing SMMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HIMS options, UNH options, or SMMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of SPMC
 Institutional Holders of IEFC
 WBA Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of SPMC-> Institutional Holders of IEFC-> WBA Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HIMS
UNH
SMMT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.