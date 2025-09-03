Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HIMS, UNH, SMMT

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 118,179 contracts, representing approximately 11.8 million underlying shares or approximately 63.7% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 6,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 650,100 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
And Summit Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SMMT) saw options trading volume of 19,339 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 61.1% of SMMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 9,297 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 929,700 underlying shares of SMMT. Below is a chart showing SMMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HIMS options, UNH options, or SMMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of SPMC
Institutional Holders of IEFC
WBA Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.