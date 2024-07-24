News & Insights

HA

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HA, NFLX, META

July 24, 2024 — 03:32 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (Symbol: HA), where a total volume of 31,546 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 368.8% of HA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 855,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 8,709 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 870,900 underlying shares of HA. Below is a chart showing HA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 96,014 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 270.7% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 6,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 631,000 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 316,726 contracts, representing approximately 31.7 million underlying shares or approximately 231.4% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $485 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 16,217 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $485 strike highlighted in orange:

