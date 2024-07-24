Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HA, NFLX, META

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 96,014 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 270.7% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 6,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 631,000 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:
And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 316,726 contracts, representing approximately 31.7 million underlying shares or approximately 231.4% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $485 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 16,217 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $485 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HA options, NFLX options, or META options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: HAUS Videos
GDXX Videos
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GAMC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.