Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GXO, SQ, YOU

Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) saw options trading volume of 167,543 contracts, representing approximately 16.8 million underlying shares or approximately 140.4% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 10,425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Clear Secure Inc (Symbol: YOU) options are showing a volume of 33,851 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 122.5% of YOU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 11,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of YOU. Below is a chart showing YOU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GXO options, SQ options, or YOU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
