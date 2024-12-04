News & Insights

Markets
GXO

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GXO, SQ, YOU

December 04, 2024 — 03:36 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GXO Logistics Inc (Symbol: GXO), where a total of 13,136 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 143.9% of GXO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 913,095 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 7,444 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 744,400 underlying shares of GXO. Below is a chart showing GXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) saw options trading volume of 167,543 contracts, representing approximately 16.8 million underlying shares or approximately 140.4% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 10,425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Clear Secure Inc (Symbol: YOU) options are showing a volume of 33,851 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 122.5% of YOU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 11,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of YOU. Below is a chart showing YOU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GXO options, SQ options, or YOU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Real Estate Dividend Stock List
 SCIJ market cap history
 VXZ YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Real Estate Dividend Stock List -> SCIJ market cap history -> VXZ YTD Return -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GXO
SQ
YOU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.