Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GWW, LYFT, MTN

Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT) saw options trading volume of 125,139 contracts, representing approximately 12.5 million underlying shares or approximately 105.1% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike put option expiring November 08, 2024, with 19,785 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN) saw options trading volume of 4,279 contracts, representing approximately 427,900 underlying shares or approximately 102.1% of MTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 419,125 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,800 underlying shares of MTN. Below is a chart showing MTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GWW options, LYFT options, or MTN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Carl Icahn Stock Picks
QOMO market cap history
AMBC Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.