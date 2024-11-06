Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GWW, LYFT, MTN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW), where a total volume of 2,382 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 238,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 105.2% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 226,330 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1080 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,100 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1080 strike highlighted in orange:

Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT) saw options trading volume of 125,139 contracts, representing approximately 12.5 million underlying shares or approximately 105.1% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike put option expiring November 08, 2024, with 19,785 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN) saw options trading volume of 4,279 contracts, representing approximately 427,900 underlying shares or approximately 102.1% of MTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 419,125 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,800 underlying shares of MTN. Below is a chart showing MTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

