Markets
GS

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GS, LLY, FSLR

April 09, 2025 — 01:41 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 18,530 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.9% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,000 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 18,768 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.3% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,000 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 17,937 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,200 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GS options, LLY options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Hershey market cap history
 Institutional Holders of FHN
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IIN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Hershey market cap history-> Institutional Holders of FHN-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IIN-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GS
LLY
FSLR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.