Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GS, LLY, FSLR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 18,530 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.9% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,000 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 18,768 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.3% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,000 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 17,937 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,200 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

