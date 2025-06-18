Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GS, APP, CRWD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 21,067 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 118.2% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $630 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 1,196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,600 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $630 strike highlighted in orange:

Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) options are showing a volume of 62,718 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.9% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,500 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 40,258 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.1% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,200 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

