Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GS, APP, CRWD

June 18, 2025 — 03:24 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 21,067 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 118.2% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $630 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,600 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $630 strike highlighted in orange:

Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) options are showing a volume of 62,718 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.9% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,500 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 40,258 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.1% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,200 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
