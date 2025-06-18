Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GS, APP, CRWD

Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) options are showing a volume of 62,718 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.9% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,500 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:
And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 40,258 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.1% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,200 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GS options, APP options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding CHLD
SR Options Chain
TKNO shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.