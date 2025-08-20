Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GS, AI, HTZ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total of 18,712 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 102.6% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $650 strike put option expiring August 29, 2025 , with 3,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,400 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 114,076 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.7% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 25,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hertz Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: HTZ) options are showing a volume of 65,872 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.8% of HTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 14,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of HTZ. Below is a chart showing HTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GS options, AI options, or HTZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.