Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GS, AI, HTZ

C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 114,076 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.7% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 25,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hertz Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: HTZ) options are showing a volume of 65,872 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.8% of HTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 14,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of HTZ. Below is a chart showing HTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
