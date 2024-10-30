Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GPN, AKAM, EBAY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN), where a total volume of 13,279 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.6% of GPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 3,338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,800 underlying shares of GPN. Below is a chart showing GPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) saw options trading volume of 5,990 contracts, representing approximately 599,000 underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) saw options trading volume of 19,085 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 50% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024, with 4,922 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 492,200 underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GPN options, AKAM options, or EBAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

