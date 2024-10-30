Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GPN, AKAM, EBAY

Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) saw options trading volume of 5,990 contracts, representing approximately 599,000 underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) saw options trading volume of 19,085 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 50% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024, with 4,922 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 492,200 underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GPN options, AKAM options, or EBAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: TE Insider Buying
GOCO shares outstanding history
ADSW market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.