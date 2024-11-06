News & Insights

Markets
GOOGL

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, MU, BAC

November 06, 2024 — 01:35 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total volume of 227,761 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 22.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.4% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 17,919 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 144,826 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.3% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 10,911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 252,534 contracts, representing approximately 25.3 million underlying shares or approximately 77.4% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 19,806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, MU options, or BAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding BFRI
 Institutional Holders of EWRE
 HNW Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOGL
MU
BAC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.