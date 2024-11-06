Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, MU, BAC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total volume of 227,761 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 22.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.4% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024 , with 17,919 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 144,826 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.3% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 10,911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 252,534 contracts, representing approximately 25.3 million underlying shares or approximately 77.4% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 19,806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

