GOOGL

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, GOOG, CZR

October 30, 2024 — 01:58 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total volume of 815,909 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 81.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 382.4% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 70,614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 355,284 contracts, representing approximately 35.5 million underlying shares or approximately 253.6% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 24,328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) options are showing a volume of 50,080 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 150% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike put option expiring November 29, 2024, with 5,613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 561,300 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, GOOG options, or CZR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

