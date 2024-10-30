Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, GOOG, CZR

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 355,284 contracts, representing approximately 35.5 million underlying shares or approximately 253.6% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 24,328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) options are showing a volume of 50,080 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 150% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike put option expiring November 29, 2024, with 5,613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 561,300 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, GOOG options, or CZR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
