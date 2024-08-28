Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, ASTS, GOOG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total of 122,301 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.2% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 25.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024 , with 9,662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 966,200 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) saw options trading volume of 105,585 contracts, representing approximately 10.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 5,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 592,100 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 76,968 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 12,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, ASTS options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.