Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, ASTS, GOOG

AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) saw options trading volume of 105,585 contracts, representing approximately 10.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 5,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 592,100 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 76,968 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 12,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, ASTS options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of QNRX
VATE Videos
AGC Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.