News & Insights

Markets
GOOGL

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, ASTS, GOOG

August 28, 2024 — 03:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total of 122,301 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.2% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 25.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 9,662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 966,200 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) saw options trading volume of 105,585 contracts, representing approximately 10.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 5,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 592,100 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 76,968 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 12,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, ASTS options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of QNRX
 VATE Videos
 AGC Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOGL
ASTS
GOOG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.