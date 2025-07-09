Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, AMZN, LW

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 364,634 contracts, representing approximately 36.5 million underlying shares or approximately 83.9% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 51,623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) saw options trading volume of 10,223 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 8,653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 865,300 underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
