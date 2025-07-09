Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, AMZN, LW

July 09, 2025 — 01:38 pm EDT

July 09, 2025 — 01:38 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total volume of 357,158 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 35.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 86.5% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 38,875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 364,634 contracts, representing approximately 36.5 million underlying shares or approximately 83.9% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 51,623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) saw options trading volume of 10,223 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 8,653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 865,300 underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

