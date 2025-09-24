Markets
GOOG

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOG, DELL, ACN

September 24, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total of 155,764 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.9% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 26.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike put option expiring September 26, 2025, with 13,659 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 45,047 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 58.4% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $143 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 21,787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $143 strike highlighted in orange:

And Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN) options are showing a volume of 28,196 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.2% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring September 26, 2025, with 1,227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,700 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, DELL options, or ACN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

