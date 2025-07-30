Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GNRC, DXCM, SMCI

DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) saw options trading volume of 21,762 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 78.3% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 3,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,100 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92 strike highlighted in orange:
And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) options are showing a volume of 280,455 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 28.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.7% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 31,611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GNRC options, DXCM options, or SMCI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: TRIT Videos
BWEN market cap history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GAS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.