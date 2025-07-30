Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GNRC, DXCM, SMCI

July 30, 2025 — 01:40 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC), where a total volume of 7,893 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 789,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 896,530 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 866 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,600 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) saw options trading volume of 21,762 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 78.3% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 3,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,100 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) options are showing a volume of 280,455 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 28.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.7% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 31,611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GNRC options, DXCM options, or SMCI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

