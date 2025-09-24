Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GM, AXON, ALB

Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) options are showing a volume of 2,837 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 283,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.7% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 518,870 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $740 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,400 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $740 strike highlighted in orange:
And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 15,712 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,700 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GM options, AXON options, or ALB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
