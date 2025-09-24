Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GM, AXON, ALB

Markets
September 24, 2025 — 01:38 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total of 40,767 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.6% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 14,694 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) options are showing a volume of 2,837 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 283,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.7% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 518,870 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $740 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,400 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $740 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 15,712 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,700 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

