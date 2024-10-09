Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GLW, EXPE, GS

Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) saw options trading volume of 11,485 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 87.1% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 4,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,100 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 12,756 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,800 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GLW options, EXPE options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: NX Insider Buying
BW YTD Return
Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding Jabil
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.