Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GLW, EXPE, GS

October 09, 2024 — 01:38 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW), where a total of 68,223 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 165.6% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 14,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) saw options trading volume of 11,485 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 87.1% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 4,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,100 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 12,756 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,800 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

