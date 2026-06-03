Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GFS, LAZ, PVLA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GlobalFoundries Inc (Symbol: GFS), where a total of 36,891 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.8% of GFS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 14,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of GFS. Below is a chart showing GFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Lazard (Symbol: LAZ) saw options trading volume of 5,883 contracts, representing approximately 588,300 underlying shares or approximately 50.1% of LAZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,937 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 293,700 underlying shares of LAZ. Below is a chart showing LAZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palvella Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: PVLA) options are showing a volume of 1,080 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 108,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of PVLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 219,345 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of PVLA. Below is a chart showing PVLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GFS options, LAZ options, or PVLA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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