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GFS

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GFS, LAZ, PVLA

June 03, 2026 — 04:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GlobalFoundries Inc (Symbol: GFS), where a total of 36,891 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.8% of GFS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 14,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of GFS. Below is a chart showing GFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Lazard (Symbol: LAZ) saw options trading volume of 5,883 contracts, representing approximately 588,300 underlying shares or approximately 50.1% of LAZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,937 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 293,700 underlying shares of LAZ. Below is a chart showing LAZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Palvella Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: PVLA) options are showing a volume of 1,080 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 108,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of PVLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 219,345 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of PVLA. Below is a chart showing PVLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GFS options, LAZ options, or PVLA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further GFS Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

GFS
LAZ
PVLA

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