Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GEHC, XPO, AMK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (Symbol: GEHC), where a total of 11,010 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.9% of GEHC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 2,742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,200 underlying shares of GEHC. Below is a chart showing GEHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

XPO Inc (Symbol: XPO) options are showing a volume of 7,840 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 784,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.1% of XPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,500 underlying shares of XPO. Below is a chart showing XPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: AMK) options are showing a volume of 3,043 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 304,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.2% of AMK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 466,925 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 3,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,600 underlying shares of AMK. Below is a chart showing AMK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

