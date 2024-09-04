Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GEHC, XPO, AMK

XPO Inc (Symbol: XPO) options are showing a volume of 7,840 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 784,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.1% of XPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,500 underlying shares of XPO. Below is a chart showing XPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: AMK) options are showing a volume of 3,043 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 304,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.2% of AMK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 466,925 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 3,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,600 underlying shares of AMK. Below is a chart showing AMK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
