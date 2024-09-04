News & Insights

Markets
GEHC

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GEHC, XPO, AMK

September 04, 2024 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (Symbol: GEHC), where a total of 11,010 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.9% of GEHC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,200 underlying shares of GEHC. Below is a chart showing GEHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

XPO Inc (Symbol: XPO) options are showing a volume of 7,840 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 784,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.1% of XPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,500 underlying shares of XPO. Below is a chart showing XPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: AMK) options are showing a volume of 3,043 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 304,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.2% of AMK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 466,925 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 3,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,600 underlying shares of AMK. Below is a chart showing AMK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GEHC options, XPO options, or AMK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
 SNPS Past Earnings
 WULF shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GEHC
XPO
AMK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.