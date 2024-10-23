News & Insights

Markets
GD

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GD, NEE, MS

October 23, 2024 — 01:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD), where a total of 4,762 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 476,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.9% of GD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 994,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,100 underlying shares of GD. Below is a chart showing GD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) options are showing a volume of 41,564 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of NEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 10,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of NEE. Below is a chart showing NEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) saw options trading volume of 26,257 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 16,608 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GD options, NEE options, or MS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Financial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
 Raymond James Financial market cap history
 PIPP Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GD
NEE
MS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.