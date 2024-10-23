Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GD, NEE, MS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD), where a total of 4,762 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 476,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.9% of GD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 994,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 1,711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,100 underlying shares of GD. Below is a chart showing GD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) options are showing a volume of 41,564 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of NEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 10,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of NEE. Below is a chart showing NEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) saw options trading volume of 26,257 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 16,608 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

