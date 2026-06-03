Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FSLR, KHC, SNDK

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total of 15,385 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.3% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027 , with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) options are showing a volume of 75,495 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 15,657 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

And SanDisk Corp (Symbol: SNDK) options are showing a volume of 65,364 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2000 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 1,757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,700 underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2000 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, KHC options, or SNDK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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