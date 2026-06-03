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FSLR

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FSLR, KHC, SNDK

June 03, 2026 — 01:57 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total of 15,385 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.3% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) options are showing a volume of 75,495 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 15,657 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And SanDisk Corp (Symbol: SNDK) options are showing a volume of 65,364 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2000 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 1,757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,700 underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2000 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, KHC options, or SNDK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further FSLR Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

FSLR
KHC
SNDK

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