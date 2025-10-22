Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FSLR, ADBE, ORCL

October 22, 2025 — 02:11 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total of 19,654 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 92.2% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,400 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 23,236 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 141,207 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.9% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring October 24, 2025, with 6,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 633,300 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, ADBE options, or ORCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

