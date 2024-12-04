News & Insights

Markets
FOUR

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FOUR, ALB, CPB

December 04, 2024 — 03:35 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR), where a total of 13,096 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.2% of FOUR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 3,455 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 345,500 underlying shares of FOUR. Below is a chart showing FOUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 11,972 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 53.4% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,600 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Campbell's Company (Symbol: CPB) options are showing a volume of 13,109 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of CPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 521,300 underlying shares of CPB. Below is a chart showing CPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FOUR options, ALB options, or CPB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 CCD market cap history
 DOOR Options Chain
 Funds Holding SOLR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
CCD market cap history -> DOOR Options Chain -> Funds Holding SOLR -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FOUR
ALB
CPB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.