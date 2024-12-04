Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FOUR, ALB, CPB

Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 11,972 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 53.4% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,600 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Campbell's Company (Symbol: CPB) options are showing a volume of 13,109 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of CPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 521,300 underlying shares of CPB. Below is a chart showing CPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
