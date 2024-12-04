Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FOUR, ALB, CPB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR), where a total of 13,096 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.2% of FOUR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 3,455 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 345,500 underlying shares of FOUR. Below is a chart showing FOUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 11,972 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 53.4% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,600 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Campbell's Company (Symbol: CPB) options are showing a volume of 13,109 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of CPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 521,300 underlying shares of CPB. Below is a chart showing CPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

