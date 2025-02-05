Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FMC, NFLX, COST

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 81,781 contracts, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares or approximately 172.6% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 5,289 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 528,900 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:
And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 33,544 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 168.6% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1050 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 2,741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,100 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1050 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FMC options, NFLX options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ATL
BKI market cap history
SYRS Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.