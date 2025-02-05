News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FMC, NFLX, COST

February 05, 2025 — 02:25 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC), where a total volume of 29,056 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 182.5% of FMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,600 underlying shares of FMC. Below is a chart showing FMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 81,781 contracts, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares or approximately 172.6% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 5,289 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 528,900 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 33,544 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 168.6% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1050 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 2,741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,100 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1050 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FMC options, NFLX options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

