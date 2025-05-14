Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FL, CF, RL

May 14, 2025 — 07:34 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL), where a total of 18,572 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.4% of FL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 15,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of FL. Below is a chart showing FL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) saw options trading volume of 12,040 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of CF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,684 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,400 underlying shares of CF. Below is a chart showing CF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) options are showing a volume of 3,766 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 376,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of RL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 785,220 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,400 underlying shares of RL. Below is a chart showing RL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

