Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FCX, TTWO, QCOM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total volume of 165,111 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 16.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 129% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 11,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 11,863 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.2% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 3,636 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,600 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 47,762 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 60.5% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 2,977 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 297,700 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

