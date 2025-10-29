Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FCX, IP, CARR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total of 87,308 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 22,660 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) saw options trading volume of 18,994 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of IP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 6,972 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 697,200 underlying shares of IP. Below is a chart showing IP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR) saw options trading volume of 28,912 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of CARR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 12,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of CARR. Below is a chart showing CARR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FCX options, IP options, or CARR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

