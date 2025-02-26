Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FCX, CELH, LCID

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total of 61,222 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.8% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 3,788 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,800 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) saw options trading volume of 57,562 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28.50 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 8,487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 848,700 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lucid Group Inc (Symbol: LCID) options are showing a volume of 330,687 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 33.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of LCID's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 79.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1.50 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 55,322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares of LCID. Below is a chart showing LCID's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1.50 strike highlighted in orange:

