FCX

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FCX, CELH, LCID

February 26, 2025 — 03:35 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total of 61,222 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.8% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,788 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,800 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) saw options trading volume of 57,562 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28.50 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 8,487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 848,700 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lucid Group Inc (Symbol: LCID) options are showing a volume of 330,687 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 33.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of LCID's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 79.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1.50 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 55,322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares of LCID. Below is a chart showing LCID's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FCX options, CELH options, or LCID options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
